What Is BB Cream – Everything You Need To Know – Hollywood Life

If you’re looking to use BB cream for the first time but don’t know where to begin, you’re in luck because we have everything you need to know about it!

There are so many products on the market, it could be hard to find which ones are right for you. One product that makes a great addition to your skincare and makeup routine is without a doubt BB cream. BB cream stands for beauty balm and that’s exactly what it is. It’s a sheer tinted cream that acts as a moisturizer, foundation, and skincare – what more could you ask for? We have all of the details you need to know about the cream and you can find out all of the information below.

What Is BB Cream?

So what exactly is BB cream you ask? Celebrity makeup artist, Robert Sesnek, shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “BB Cream stands for beauty balm. It’s essentially a lightweight sheer coverage tinted moisturizer that has the benefits of a foundation, moisturizer, and skincare all in one. This is a great product for when you want a no-makeup look, plus it is a quick and easy way to even out your skin tone without a fuller coverage appearance.”

Celebrity makeup artist, Nydia Figueroa, also shared with HollywoodLife, “A BB cream is a multi-use product that hydrates and primes the skin, covers imperfections, and can also provide sun protection as well. It falls in between a moisturizer and foundation but feels and looks lightweight on the skin.”

How to Use BB Cream

Using BB cream could not be easier, however, if you’re wondering when you should use it, Robert shared his application tips. “The best way to use and apply a BB cream is with your hands and fingers since a brush or sponge will soak up a lot of the product as BB creams tend to be so light in texture.”

Robert shared, “I like to take a pea to a dime-sized amount for each area of the face, forehead, cheeks, and chin. Warm up the product with your hands and then apply to each area. Blend until the product disappears into the skin.” He also noted, to make sure to blend out into the neck “for a seamless finish.”

Nydia shared her tips on how to apply BB cream, admitting, she also uses her fingers to apply it. “The warmth of your fingers will warm up the product and will really help it melt into the skin. You are going to apply a few dots in the center of your face then blend out towards the jawline, hairline, and temples for an even application,” she said.

Benefits of BB Cream

There are many benefits to BB cream and Robert even said, “The benefits of a BB cream are plentiful.” Some of these include, “BB creams are great for multitasking as your moisturizer, coverage, and beneficial ingredients. This is a quick and easy way to look polished and together in seconds. They are cost-effective as you’re getting your skincare and foundation in one. They are low maintenance and great for a light, healthy look. Many have anti-oxidants and contain very healthy ingredients, which are great for acne-prone skin.”

Nydia also shared, “Using a BB cream in the morning is a quick way to apply your moisturizer, primer, and foundation all at the same time. It’s amazing to use alone if you want a natural look with maximum benefits or you can wear it under foundation to boost up the coverage to give a smooth and flawless look to your skin!”

How to Figure Out Which BB Cream Works Best For You

Everybody’s skin is different – whether it’s oily, dry, or combination, it’s important to find the right one for you. Robert suggested the Catrice Clean ID Hydro BB Cream, which is paraben, alcohol, fragrance, and gluten-free, and is vegan. “I love that this product contains shea butter that heals skin, maintains its natural hydration within the skin, and is anti-inflammatory. Catrice is definitely my favorite BB cream and the one I reach for when my clients want a light and healthy appearance.”

As for Nydia’s favorite BB cream, she reaches for the jane iredale Glow Time Full Coverage Mineral BB Cream SPF 25/17.