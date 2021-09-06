The title of a popular song is, “A simple way of life”. And although the simple way of life is a well-known motto, the real meaning behind it has led to controversy. Some people do not appreciate the notion that a Christian’s heart should be simple, especially as it relates to their faith.

In an age where material possessions seem to be the order of the day, a simple life has become something of a rarity. In these trying economic times, we tend to prefer the ease of not spending a lot of time and money on things that don’t mean a lot to us. We find comfort in being able to buy whatever we want with little or no effort. A simple way of life is often forgotten or taken for granted by many Christians.

It would make much more sense to follow the example of Jesus, who was very simple in his life. He did not have much, but he lived a simple life. When he went out into the world, he preached a simple gospel, telling the story of finding a lost sheep and being able to bring him back to life.

This simple way of life would have been difficult to achieve for most of us if we had been living in the world as rich and famous people. Most of us could not even begin to fathom the amount of time and energy that would be required to search for a lost person. We might spend weeks or even months searching, never finding the person. Jesus had no problem walking through those realities. He was never concerned with money or status.

There is nothing in the Word of God that would discourage a person from following Jesus, and there is nothing that can make a person a better person if he or she follows Christ and His principles. Following Jesus would eliminate fear, uncertainty, guilt and condemnation, which are the main things that prevent many from following Jesus and living a simple life. Most people live life with much guile and with much deceit. Jesus taught us to be honest and to forgive others.

Jesus set the example for others to follow, and most of all, he showed us the answer to our prayers. Everyone wants to find eternal life with Him. Why? Because God loves us and wants us to be happy. A simple way of life is finding joy in serving others. People who are happy because they serve others.

Jesus was never worried about status or wealth. He never drank from a higher or went to the hospital hungry. He never cursed a servant nor was angry with a servant. Most people live very complicated lives and are worried about money, status and friends.

Jesus taught us to be simple, to have simple dreams and to live simple lives. If you want to have a simple life, start by following Jesus. If you want to change your life and then try to work it out, you will only confuse you and your mind. It’s much better to just quit and get back to the simple gospel. Stop worrying about what others think of you and start thinking about how you want to be accepted by God.

Why do some people have lots of money while others don’t? Because they worked for it. If you don’t want to work, you shouldn’t be rich. Wealth and poor health should not be mixed. The truth is that all men are created equal.

Are the rich and the poor equally in need of salvation? No, they are not. Rich people don’t need to save themselves from their poverty. Poor people need to save themselves from their poverty. The bible teaches that everyone will receive judgment according to what they did in the past.

The bible also teaches that we are all accountable to God and to one another. There is no way we can avoid our actions and God doesn’t have a lamb to pick out who sins against Him. If we don’t perform what we are morally obligated to perform, then We are responsible for what happens to ourselves and our loved ones. We must walk with God. Walk with Him and you will receive the grace of remission.