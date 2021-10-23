What has been standing in the way of a pure-Bitcoin ETF? By Cointelegraph

With regulatory bodies rumored to soon accept a pure (BTC)-backed exchange-traded fund, it is important to understand the journey of some of the first crypto-based ETFs that have recently been approved by government agencies.
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission approved a Bitcoin-adjacent ETF, giving investors the opportunity to gain exposure to Bitcoin through the stock markets, and the most recent acceptance was that of the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF, which started trading on NYSE Arca on Oct. 19.
