What Happens When You Stop Drinking Liquor?

Many of us think that what happens when you stop drinking is not important. The problem is that alcoholism is a chronic disorder and the trauma it causes is long lasting, while the short term fixes provided by alcohol are short term fixes. What happens when you stop drinking? Do you have any permanent damage to your brain or do you only lose the temporary effects? This article will focus on what happens to the brain if you stop drinking.

The human brain is complicated and connected in complex ways. To stop drinking all you need to do is decide that you are going to do what it takes no matter what the consequences are. Your willpower will overcome your addiction, and your brain will become strong enough to keep you sober without alcohol. This can have very positive implications on your mental health.

A common effect of alcoholism is a reduction in mental health and a decrease in creativity. It’s said that alcoholics who do not drink their own blood become neurotic, obsessed with food, paranoid, anxious and angry. People who drink alcohol often have poor memory recall, poor concentration and difficulty learning new things. These same symptoms can apply to non-alcoholic people as well. Many of these same symptoms are present in alcoholics who do not stop drinking.

Another important issue is an increase in anxiety and depression. Research shows that those who drink regularly develop a preference for anxiety over alcohol. Chronic heavy drinkers have a higher risk of developing chronic alcoholism, especially because they get “caught up” in their addiction and continue to drink even when they don’t need it. People who drink excessively develop what’s called a “dry brain” – they have trouble focusing and recalling details and missing out on the little things in life. Drinking in excess for long periods of time can lead to memory loss and a lack of focus.

The other problem caused by long-term alcohol use is depression. Studies have shown that a small percentage of long-term drinkers experience mild or severe depression and/or alcohol abuse problems. The most common mental effects of long-term alcohol use include mood disorders (especially anxiety and depression), paranoia, social phobia and panic attacks. It has also been proven that chronic heavy drinking can cause a reduced IQ, less retention of information and increased verbal abnormalities.

So, if you are serious about quitting alcohol, what happens when you stop drinking alcohol? The first and most important step in quitting is to stop yourself. You have to take one simple step, break yourself of the emotional, physical and social ties that you have developed with alcohol over the years. You have to accept your condition, change your mindset and get help. In order to accomplish this, you may need the assistance of a professional counselor, join a support group in your area or even go it alone and learn to meditate and relax for a few months.

While you are doing this, you will need to keep a journal and start learning new habits to overcome your problem. One of the best things to do if you want to know what happens when you stop drinking booze is to surround yourself with positive people who won’t judge you. A great friend is critical to your success and should be included in the process as much as possible. If you don’t have one in your life now, start looking for one today!

As you learn what happens when you stop drinking, you will begin to see yourself in a better light and be able to recognize the reasons why you need to quit. The first few weeks might be hard, especially if you have had bouts of alcoholism before. Over the next month, the hard part will become a lot easier because you will begin to realize just why you have always drank and why now is the time to quit. This is also a great time to learn new skills and habits that you will need to replace alcohol with in the future.