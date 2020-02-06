What happens? Sofia Richie stops following Kourtney Kardashian on Instagram

%MINIFYHTMLca782f39251bb8029152e867d69f277711% %MINIFYHTMLca782f39251bb8029152e867d69f277712%

This comes after Lionel Richie's model daughter reveals that she will no longer appear on the program of the mother of three & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39 ;.

It is Sofia Richie having a fight with Kourtney Kardashian? The supermodel has caused rumors that he might be having problems with the owner of Poosh, as fans notice that he has clicked on the unfollow button on the latter's profile.

It is not clear when exactly Sofia made the move or what led her to do it. The daughter of Lionel richie He first followed Kourtney in September 2019, when they were on vacation together with Scott Disick and the children of the ex, but the "keeping up with the Kardashians"Beauty never corresponded with a follow-up.

It was rumored that Sofia and Kourt had a bad relationship between them because of their relationship with Scott. However, they discredited the rumors when the three headed to Cabo for a beach vacation along with the children. The trio even posed for a photo together.

Since then, they often go on vacation together and Sofia even made her debut in "KUWTK", as the successful reality show documented her trip to Finland. However, the blonde stunner recently revealed that she had ruled out more appearances on "KUWTK" so she could focus on another company.

Speaking to reporters at the inauguration of the flagship store of Marcell Von Berlin in Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 4, Sofia expressed his reason: "I want to take action! I feel that, for a while, I stopped a little in the things because I was afraid of failure, but 2020 is (the year) without fear! I will do acting things very soon. Great things are happening and I am very excited about that. "

During the conversation, she also revealed her hope of being able to establish herself as an actress so she could differentiate herself from her father and her sister. Nicole Richie. "I'm very different from my sister and my dad, so I feel like I've gotten into my lane and it's been great for me," he said.