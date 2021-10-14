What else is moving as Bitcoin price inches toward a new ATH? By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
© Reuters.

(BTC) is hot and clearly in the hands of bulls. Yes, eventually an exchange-traded fund (ETF) is coming and after that a $100,000, no $120,000, scratch that, $150,000 BTC price will be on the board.

Blah, blah, blah.

SLP/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView
Olympus Pro explainer. Source: Olympus DAO Finance
ALCX/USD daily chart. Source: TradingView