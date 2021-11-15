What can Eric Adams do? The limits of turning New York City into a crypto hub By Cointelegraph





Despite his actual term at the helm of the New York City government kicking off some 1.5 months from now, Eric Adams, the city’s mayor-elect, has already started governing by publicity. Making the Empire City more business and tech-friendly is a centerpiece of Adams’ vocally projected agenda, and — much to the crypto community’s delight — the incoming mayor has made a point to repeatedly declare his support for all things (BTC).

In the days following his Nov. 2 victory, Adams, the former Brooklyn borough president and a former police officer, issued a chain of crypto-friendly statements ranging from a pledge to take his first three paychecks in Bitcoin to suggesting that digital finance courses be incorporated into school’s curriculum.

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph