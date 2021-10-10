What Bitcoin correction? BTC price holds $55K despite several bearish indicators By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Experienced analysts and media outlets including Cointelegraph recently highlighted some indicators suggesting that the (BTC) price rally could be overextended.

Those bearish views include one from Bollinger bands creator John Bollinger, suggesting traders use a trailing stop, as signs of a “top” were building up.

Bitcoin ‘Fear & Greed’ index (above) and Bitcoin price at Bitstamp (below). Source: btctools.io, TradingView
Bitcoin price at Coinbase (NASDAQ:) using 20-day Bolling Bands. Source: TradingView
Bitcoin 8-hour perpetual futures funding rate. Source: Bybt.com