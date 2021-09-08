What 43 Celebrities Looked Like When They Were 21

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
2

Because Helen Mirren has been the coolest celebrity since, like, forever.

Table of Contents

1.

Christopher Walken when he was 21.


Frank Edwards / Getty Images

Christopher Walken now at 78.


Foc Kan / WireImage / Getty Images

2.

Helen Mirren when she was 21.

Helen Mirren now at 76.


Vivien Killilea / Getty Images

3.

Cher when she was 21.


Santi Visalli / Getty Images

Cher now at 75.


Mega / GC Images / Getty Images

4.

Jennifer Aniston when she was 21.


Barry King / Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston now at 52.

5.

Leonardo DiCaprio when he was 21.


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc / Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio now at 46.


Thomas Samson / AFP / Getty Images

He’s filming a movie with Jennifer Lawrence.

6.

Katy Perry when she was 21.


Toby Canham / Getty Images

7.

Ryan Gosling when he was 21.


Francois Guillot / AFP / Getty Images

Ryan Gosling now at 40.


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / BACKGRID

This is the most recent picture I could find of our little Goose because he’s been somewhat of a hermit lately.

8.

Britney Spears when she was 21.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Britney Spears also when she was 21.


Frank Micelotta / Getty Images

Britney Spears now at 39.

9.

Dwayne Johnson when he was 21.


Collegiate Images / WireImage / Getty Images

He played college football at the University of Miami.

Dwayne Johnson now at 49.

10.

Beyoncé when she was 21.

11.

Zac Efron when he was 21.


Kiyoshi Ota / Getty Images

12.

Drake when he was 21.


John Ricard / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Drake now at 34.


Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for Noir Blanc

13.

Justin Timberlake when he was 21.


Lucy Nicholson / AFP / Getty Images

Justin Timberlake now at 40.

14.

Prince William when he was 21.


Anthony Harvey / Getty Images

Prince William now at 39.

15.

Prince Harry when he was 21.


Tim Graham / Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Prince Harry now at 36.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE

16.

Miley Cyrus when she was 21.


Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images

Miley Cyrus now at 28.


Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for dick clark productions

17.

Liam Hemsworth when he was 21.


Christopher Polk / WireImage/Gett Images

Liam Hemsworth now at 31.

18.

Goldie Hawn when she was 21.


Joseph Klipple / Getty Images

Goldie Hawn now at 75.


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for Child Mind Institute

19.

Tom Cruise when he was 21.


Sunset Boulevard / Corbis via Getty Images

Tom Cruise now at 59.


Neil Mockford / GC Images / Getty Images

20.

Katie Holmes when she was 21.


Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Katie Holmes now at 42.


Mega / GC Images / Getty Images

21.

Will Smith when he was 21.


Al Pereira / Getty Images

22.

Queen Elizabeth when she was 21.


Fox Photos / Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth now at 95.

23.

Prince Charles when he was 21.


Fox Photos / Getty Images

Prince Charles now at 72.


Andrew Milligan – Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

24.

Angela Lansbury when she was 21.


Toronto Star Archives / Toronto Star via Getty Images

Angela Lansbury now at 95.


Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

25.

Jack Nicholson when he was 21.


Herbert Dorfman / Corbis via Getty Images

Jack Nicholson now at 84.


Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

26.

Dolly Parton when she was 21.

Dolly Parton now at 75.


Getty Images / Getty Images for ACM

27.

Al Pacino when he was 21.

Al Pacino now at 81.


Jean Baptiste Lacroix / WireImage / Getty Images

28.

Usher when he was 21.


Sgranitz / WireImage / Getty Image

29.

Rihanna when she was 21.


Larry Busacca / Getty Images

30.

Lindsay Lohan when she was 21.


Bennett Raglin / WireImage / Getty Images

31.

Jason Momoa when he was 21.


Evan Agostini / Getty Images

Jason Momoa now at 42.


Ricky Vigil M / GC Images / Getty Images

32.

Blake Lively when she was 21.


Jamie Mccarthy / WireImage / Getty Images

33.

Jake Gyllenhaal when he was 21.


Frank Trapper / Corbis via Getty Images

Jake Gyllenhaal now at 40.


Barcroft Media / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

34.

Hilary Duff when she was 21.


John Shearer / WireImage / Getty Images

35.

David Beckham when he was 21.


Mike Poole – Empics / PA Images via Getty Images

David Beckham now at 46.


Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

36.

Wilmer Valderrama when he was 21.


Sgranitz / WireImage / Getty Images

Wilmer Valderrama now at 41.

37.

Tyra Banks when she was 21.

38.

Christina Aguilera when she was 21.


Vince Bucci / Getty Images

Christina Aguilera now at 40.

39.

Avril Lavigne when she was 21.


Rebecca Sapp / Getty Images

40.

Taylor Swift when she was 21.


Rick Diamond / Getty Images

Taylor Swift now at 31.


Dave J Hogan / Getty Images

41.

Lady Gaga when she was 21.


Bryan Bedder / Getty Images

42.

Ben Affleck when he was 21.

Ben Affleck now at 49.


Ron Galella, Ltd. / WireImage / Getty Images

43.

Paul Rudd when he was 21.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Paul Rudd now at 52.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR