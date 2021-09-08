What 43 Celebrities Looked Like When They Were 21

Because Helen Mirren has been the coolest celebrity since, like, forever.
Christopher Walken now at 78.
2.
Helen Mirren when she was 21.
Helen Mirren now at 76.
3.
Cher when she was 21.
Cher now at 75.
4.
Jennifer Aniston when she was 21.
Jennifer Aniston now at 52.
5.
Leonardo DiCaprio when he was 21.
Leonardo DiCaprio now at 46.
6.
Katy Perry when she was 21.
7.
Ryan Gosling when he was 21.
Ryan Gosling now at 40.
8.
Britney Spears when she was 21.
Britney Spears also when she was 21.
Britney Spears now at 39.
9.
Dwayne Johnson when he was 21.
Dwayne Johnson now at 49.
10.
Beyoncé when she was 21.
11.
Zac Efron when he was 21.
12.
Drake when he was 21.
Drake now at 34.
13.
Justin Timberlake when he was 21.
Justin Timberlake now at 40.
14.
Prince William when he was 21.
Prince William now at 39.
15.
Prince Harry when he was 21.
Prince Harry now at 36.
16.
Miley Cyrus when she was 21.
Miley Cyrus now at 28.
17.
Liam Hemsworth when he was 21.
Liam Hemsworth now at 31.
18.
Goldie Hawn when she was 21.
Goldie Hawn now at 75.
19.
Tom Cruise when he was 21.
Tom Cruise now at 59.
20.
Katie Holmes when she was 21.
Katie Holmes now at 42.
21.
Will Smith when he was 21.
22.
Queen Elizabeth when she was 21.
Queen Elizabeth now at 95.
23.
Prince Charles when he was 21.
Prince Charles now at 72.
24.
Angela Lansbury when she was 21.
Angela Lansbury now at 95.
25.
Jack Nicholson when he was 21.
Jack Nicholson now at 84.
26.
Dolly Parton when she was 21.
Dolly Parton now at 75.
27.
Al Pacino when he was 21.
Al Pacino now at 81.
28.
Usher when he was 21.
29.
Rihanna when she was 21.
30.
Lindsay Lohan when she was 21.
31.
Jason Momoa when he was 21.
Jason Momoa now at 42.
32.
Blake Lively when she was 21.
33.
Jake Gyllenhaal when he was 21.
Jake Gyllenhaal now at 40.
34.
Hilary Duff when she was 21.
35.
David Beckham when he was 21.
David Beckham now at 46.
36.
Wilmer Valderrama when he was 21.
Wilmer Valderrama now at 41.
37.
Tyra Banks when she was 21.
38.
Christina Aguilera when she was 21.
Christina Aguilera now at 40.
39.
Avril Lavigne when she was 21.
40.
Taylor Swift when she was 21.
Taylor Swift now at 31.
41.
Lady Gaga when she was 21.
42.
Ben Affleck when he was 21.
Ben Affleck now at 49.
43.
Paul Rudd when he was 21.
Paul Rudd now at 52.
