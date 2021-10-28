Wharton accepts crypto payments for blockchain program tuition fees By Cointelegraph

Crypto adoption scores another win with the Ivy League University of Pennsylvania, but there’s a catch.
The Wharton School, one of the premier business schools in the United States, will accept (BTC) and other forms of cryptocurrencies for tuition fees, Bloomberg reported. However, the adoption is limited to its new online blockchain and digital assets program scheduled to start in January.
