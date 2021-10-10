Whale Moves 6T SHIB To Unknown Wallet, Perhaps Elon Musk? By CoinQuora

Whale Moves 6T SHIB To Unknown Wallet, Perhaps Elon Musk?



Whale moves over 6 trillion SHIB a few days before SHIB’s latest price surge.

Just a few days ago, SHIB’s price went up by 242.9% in a week.

Could the whale have sold to Elon Musk?

(SHIB) has had a very interesting few weeks. Its first surge during this time came from its official listing on Coinbase (NASDAQ:). Still, that jump was just a preview of the surge that took place a few days ago.

The price of SHIB rose up by over 50% in a day. Still incredibly, the next day, the price was up by a whopping 242.9% over a week-long chart. At the time of writing, the price soared even higher and currently stands at $0.00002567.

During this period, a very interesting transaction took place. According to WhaleStats, we can determine the transfer of a massive number of SHIB. To be exact, the transfer was of 6,178,758,122,373,372 SHIB.

From one wallet to another went these 6 trillion+ SHIB. This transfer happened just before the rising spike seen a few days ago. Upon closer inspection, thanks to Etherscan, we can further track the funds.

The 6 trillion+ SHIB was transferred again. The funds were moved a few more times until they settled into another unknown wallet. The crypto community is very curious as to who foresaw this rise and gained from it. A whale who moved 6 trillion SHIB at the golden hour.

One cannot help but ponder, who would be taken by the asset in such a way? While it can be any person in the community, one still has to consider a prominent figure in the industry, a huge fan of meme tokens — Elon Musk.

It is no secret that Elon Musk believes in cryptocurrencies. In fact, it is even more obvious how much affection he has for meme tokens, especially (DOGE). Would it really be too much of a stretch to think that he’d show interest in SHIB too?

Much like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu also has a massive internet following as well as a very active community. Dogecoin may be the preferred token by investors such as Mark Cuban for now, but this could always change. After all, SHIB is nicknamed the ‘Dogecoin Killer’.

