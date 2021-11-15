WeWork reports smaller loss as demand for office space returns By Reuters

(Reuters) -Office sharing firm WeWork Inc posted a smaller third-quarter loss on Monday, as a rebound in demand for office space boosted corporate and individual memberships.
The pandemic has prompted many companies to adopt a more hybrid model, where employees have the flexibility to work from offices, co-working spaces, public areas and home, partly helping Softbank-backed WeWork.
The company has attempted to cut losses by exiting unprofitable leases and selling non-core assets.
In its first quarterly report since going public last month, WeWork reported a net loss of $844.3 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $999.5 million a year earlier.
