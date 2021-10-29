WeWork gets $150 mln investment from real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield

Article content

Real estate services company Cushman & Wakefield said on Friday it had invested $150 million in WeWork Inc, days after the office-sharing firm started trading on the New York Stock Exchange following a merger with a blank-check company.

The investment comes months after the two companies announced a partnership https://ir.cushmanwakefield.com/news/press-release-details/2021/WeWork-and-Cushman–Wakefield-Form-Exclusive-Strategic-Partnership-to-Deliver-Innovative-Flexible-Space-Operating-Platform/default.aspx to help expand the suite of WeWork’s offerings.