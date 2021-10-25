Westport Fuel Systems to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Monday, November 8, 2021

Article content

VANCOUVER, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSX/ Nasdaq: WPRT) will disclose its third quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, November 8, 2021 after market close. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will hold its third-quarter results call for Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 10:00 am Eastern Time (7:00 am Pacific Time).

Participants will include David M. Johnson, Chief Executive Officer, and Richard Orazietti, Chief Financial Officer.

Live Conference Call & Webcast

To access the conference call by telephone, please dial 1-800-319-4610 (Canada & USA toll-free) or +1-604-638-5340. The live webcast of the conference call will be available on Westport Fuel Systems’ website at https://investors.wfsinc.com/ .