Westland Insurance Acquires New Brokerage in Manitoba

SURREY, British Columbia, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Westland Insurance Group Ltd., Canada’s largest independent Canadian-owned brokerage, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Harvest Insurance in Steinbach, Manitoba.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Harvest Insurance to the Westland family,” says Jamie Lyons, President and Chief Operating Officer. “Clients in Steinbach—Manitoba’s third largest city—trust Harvest’s advisors for their expertise and local perspective. We’re proud to have Harvest Insurance join our growing national brokerage.”