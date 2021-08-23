WestFax Digital Cloud Fax Now Available on Epic App Orchard

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — WestFax, a specialist in high availability and security focused Cloud Fax solutions and provider of medical document workflow integrations, today announced its integration with Epic. Healthcare organizations can now find the new WestFax Integration from the App Orchard gallery, enabling transmission of patient healthcare records via the WestFax Cloud Fax platform.

“WestFax is pleased to add this integration with Epic to our continuously growing portfolio of healthcare integrations” said Barry Clark, WestFax President and Founder. “Epic users can now benefit from the high availability and security of the WestFax Secure Cloud Platform to deliver patient records, lab tests, authorizations, claims and other patient data directly from Epic.”

About WestFax Inc: WestFax provides Cloud Fax and Workflow Integration Solutions to regulated industries. Its HIPAA Compliant Fax Solutions, EHR integrations, Document workflow solutions, Fax API integrations, and mobile fax apps are used by healthcare organizations worldwide and can be found in nearly every Fortune 100 healthcare company.

Epic and App Orchard are trademarks of Epic Systems Corporation

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210823005604/en/

Contacts

Douglas Clayton

303-299-9329

#distro