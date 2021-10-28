Western Union suspended Sudan operations following coup -statement By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A Western Union sign is seen in New York March 28, 2009. Picture taken March 28, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer



NEW YORK (Reuters) – Western Union (NYSE:) Co said on Thursday it suspended its services in Sudan as of Oct. 26 “due to the military coup.”

At least 11 people have died in confrontations between soldiers and anti-coup protesters after the Sudanese army took over control earlier this week.

Western Union said it is monitoring the Sudanese situation and “will resume operations when it is once again safe to do so.”