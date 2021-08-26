Western Digital in talks to merge with Japan’s Kioxia -source

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content U.S.-based Western Digital Corp is in advanced talks for a potential $20 billion stock merger with Japanese chipmaker and partner Kioxia Holdings Corp, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters. The companies could reach an agreement as early as mid-September, and Western Digital Chief Executive Officer David Goeckeler would run the combined firm, the source said, who requested anonymity to discuss confidential matters. The Wall Street Journal reported the talks earlier on Wednesday. The news sent San Jose, California-based Western Digital’s shares up as much as 15% on Wednesday and they closed up 7.8%.

Article content A potential combination of the two – the second- and third-largest NAND flash memory chipmakers – would have market share equal to leader Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, according to market research firm TrendForce. Kioxia, sold by Toshiba Corp in 2018 to private equity firms as Toshiba Memory Corp, shelved plans last year for what would have been Japan’s largest initial public offering in 2020. In June, however, financial magazine Diamond said Kioxia was planning an IPO as early as September. An IPO is still a possibility should Kioxia fail to reach a deal with Western Digital, the source said. Toshiba still owns about 40.6% of Kioxia, according to its 2020 annual report. Toshiba’s shares were flat on Thursday in early trade.