Western Canada’s Business & Technology Community Generating International Recognition for Leadership in Innovation and Business Technology Enablement

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan — WBM Technologies (WBM) is pleased to recognize the Western Canadian business and IT landscape, and in particular the incredible WBM client community, for a series of accomplishments that have drawn the attention of some of the world’s largest and most advanced technology providers. This momentum has resulted in WBM being named to the CRN Fast Growth 150 list, recognizing the fastest growing IT providers on the continent.

In arriving on the CRN Fast Growth 150, WBM continues to grow through the pandemic, increasing team count from 273 people in 2019, to 422 today.

Pushing through the challenges of the global pandemic, organizations large and small across the West have accelerated the role of technology in making them more efficient, more competitive, and more impactful, and each of the awards received by WBM throughout 2021 are a testament to the art of what is now possible.

Microsoft Canada Names WBM Technologies the 2021 Impact Award Winner for Best Modern Workplace Partner in Canada.

Microsoft Canada Names WBM Technologies the 2021 Impact Award Winner for Best Surface Technology Partner in Canada

Sophos Inc. Names WBM Technologies their 2021 Cyber Security Partner of the Year in Canada

Ingram Micro Awards WBM Technologies the 2021 Cloud Rocketship Award for Fastest Growing Cloud Partner in Canada

WBM Technologies Named to the CRN Fast Growth 150 List of North America’s Fastest Growing Technology Solution Providers

WBM Technologies Wins HP’s North American Smart Device Services Award for Predictive Analytics in Print

Commenting on these recent accolades, WBM President JoeAnne Hardy stated, “These awards are very special to us, and we are honored to be recognized, but their meaning goes a level even deeper. Anytime the results that our customers are achieving are recognized by others, it is such an important validation of what we see transpiring across Western Canada. We feel so fortunate to be surrounded by such amazing people, in many important organizations, each driven by a set of values that brings us all together around the results that matter. I couldn’t be more grateful to our customers for their vision, resilience and trust, and of course, to each and every one of the amazing WBMer’s across the West who are rallying around this incredible customer community and the opportunities that lie ahead.”

