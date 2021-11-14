Western Australia warns of dangerous bushfire near Perth

Article content

MELBOURNE — Western Australia’s emergency services issued a bushfire warning on Sunday for an out of control blaze east of the state capital Perth that was threatening homes and lives.

“If the way is clear, leave now for a safer place,” Emergency Western Australia told residents in and around Mokine in the Shire of Northam, 71 km (44 miles) east of Perth. “Do not wait and see, leaving at the last minute is deadly.”

Bushfires are an intrinsic part of Australia’s environment, with high temperatures, dry conditions and the combustible nature of many native plants contributing to fire occurrences.

In the summer of 2019-2020, the country suffered an unprecedented season when blazes burned more than over 17 million hectares (65,630 square miles), or nearly half the size of Germany, according to government data.

Thirty-three people died, including nine firefighters.

Australia’s eastern states have been hit this weekend by torrential rains, with emergency services saying on Sunday flood warnings remained for parts of New South Wales and Victoria states. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)