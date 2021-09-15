West Side Story Trailer Reactions

The trailer opens with Maria singing “Tonight” sounding gorge, before we get a bit of whistling.
We also see Rachel donning the iconic white Maria dress.
And we get some glimpses of Ansel as Tony — especially in the dance scene. He says about three words in the trailer.
Overall, the trailer looks highly ~ dramatic ~, with plenty of quick flashes of more to come.
However, some noticed how little Ansel appeared in the trailer.
Last year, a Twitter user claimed that Ansel sexually assaulted her in 2014 when she was 17.
So, fans think the allegations may have something to do with his lack of appearance in the trailer.
What did you think of the trailer? LMK in the comments!
