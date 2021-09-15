West Side Story Trailer Reactions

The Spielberg-directed remake stars Rachel Zegler as Maria and Ansel Elgort (more on him later) as Tony. It’ll hit theaters on Dec. 10, a year after it was originally due to be released.

The trailer opens with Maria singing “Tonight” sounding gorge, before we get a bit of whistling.

We also see Rachel donning the iconic white Maria dress.

And we get some glimpses of Ansel as Tony — especially in the dance scene. He says about three words in the trailer.


Disney

There’s a chance that he also says “Who are you?” but his back is facing the camera, so I can’t quite tell. 

Overall, the trailer looks highly ~ dramatic ~, with plenty of quick flashes of more to come.

However, some noticed how little Ansel appeared in the trailer.

Last year, a Twitter user claimed that Ansel sexually assaulted her in 2014 when she was 17.

So, fans think the allegations may have something to do with his lack of appearance in the trailer.


Twitter: @kreidy_b

Ridley Scott reshot All The Money in the World with Christopher Plummer after finding out about Kevin Spacey, I don’t understand why they couldn’t delay #WestSideStory &amp; reshoot it with someone other than Ansel Elgort. It’s just so weird seeing a predator as the romantic lead


Twitter: @lewisjwr

What did you think of the trailer? LMK in the comments!

