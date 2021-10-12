West End Wealth Planning with Paul Barreca and Avika Ames Present: Business Owner’s Tax Reduction Blueprint

Article content
TORONTO — West End Wealth Planning – a boutique wealth planning service – will be hosting a free webinar on Business Owner’s Tax Reduction Blueprint.
Join Paul Barreca and Avika Ames for this eye-opening Webinar as they explain how proven Strategies from their Guidepost FORMula process can significantly reduce a business owner’s taxes today, during your retirement, and in your legacy.
“Too many business owners I’ve met have told me their tax and wealth planning are in good shape. Unfortunately, this is often not the case. They just don’t know what they don’t know,” said Paul Barreca, Financial Advisor and Managing Director at West End Wealth Financial.
Article content
Webinar Topics Include:
- Creating a Tax-Free Legacy from $$ locked in your corporation
- Corporate Investments or Registered Plans – Which is better?
- Transfer Registered Money TAX-FREE to your children
- Save up to $36,160 in CPP & Health Premiums
- The Super RRSP for Business Owners
- The Misunderstood Tax on Real Estate Held in a Corporation.
Schedule: October 15, 2021, at 1:00pm
Register at https://www.westendwealth.com/webinar-business-owners-tax-reduction-blueprint at no cost. A replay link will be available after each Webinar. More information on other events and resources are available on the West End Wealth Planning website.
About West End Wealth Planning
West End Wealth Planning, part of IPC Securities, provides financial planning that evolves as their clients’ circumstances change. Their team is dedicated to providing the right guidance and expertise in all areas of finances. This includes investments, retirement planning, risk management, estate planning and more.
About Paul Barreca
Paul Barreca founded West End Wealth Planning and partnered with Investment Planning Counsel (IPC), a network of independent advisors, in 1993. He is the creator of The Guidepost FORMula, a proprietary process that helps successful business owners create a lasting legacy and multiply their wealth without worry.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211012005775/en/
Contacts
Media release contact:
William Barreca
Associate advisor
Tel. 416.640.9990
Email: william.barreca@ipcsecurities.com
#distro