West End Wealth Planning with Paul Barreca and Avika Ames Present: Business Owner’s Tax Reduction Blueprint

Article content

TORONTO — West End Wealth Planning – a boutique wealth planning service – will be hosting a free webinar on Business Owner’s Tax Reduction Blueprint.

Join Paul Barreca and Avika Ames for this eye-opening Webinar as they explain how proven Strategies from their Guidepost FORMula process can significantly reduce a business owner’s taxes today, during your retirement, and in your legacy.

“Too many business owners I’ve met have told me their tax and wealth planning are in good shape. Unfortunately, this is often not the case. They just don’t know what they don’t know,” said Paul Barreca, Financial Advisor and Managing Director at West End Wealth Financial.