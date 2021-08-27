West End Wealth Planning Announces Webinar for Cottage Tax & Transfer Mistakes

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content Financial planning strategies to help you achieve all your retirement goals post COVID-19 TORONTO — West End Wealth Planning – a boutique wealth planning service will be hosting a free webinar on cottage tax and transfer mistakes. The goal is to help Canadians avoid common and expensive mistakes when transferring ownership of their cottages. “Sixty-four percent of people do not have a retirement plan. Getting that plan together provides mental well-being and security. This is a significant moment to get advice about your ambitions for retirement,” said Paul Barreca, Financial Advisor and Managing Director at West End Wealth Financial.