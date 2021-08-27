West End Wealth Planning Announces Webinar for Cottage Tax & Transfer Mistakes

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
Financial planning strategies to help you achieve all your retirement goals post COVID-19
TORONTO — West End Wealth Planning – a boutique wealth planning service will be hosting a free webinar on cottage tax and transfer mistakes. The goal is to help Canadians avoid common and expensive mistakes when transferring ownership of their cottages.
“Sixty-four percent of people do not have a retirement plan. Getting that plan together provides mental well-being and security. This is a significant moment to get advice about your ambitions for retirement,” said Paul Barreca, Financial Advisor and Managing Director at West End Wealth Financial.
The goal of the webinar will be to assist Canadians to:
- Learn the basics of the taxation of cottage properties
- How trusts can be used to reduce taxation
- Joint ownership- the pros and cons
- Avoiding the cottage double tax
Webinar Topics:
Six Blindspots That Can Ruin Your Retirement with Paul Berreca, Financial Advisor and Managing Director West End Wealth Financial.
Schedule: September 15th, 2021 1:00pm
Register at https://westendwealth.com/webinar-cottage-tax-and-transfer-mistakes at no cost. A replay Link will be available after each Webinar. More information on other events and resources are available on the West End Wealth Planning website.
About West End Wealth Planning
West End Wealth Planning, part of IPC Securities, provides financial planning that evolves as their clients’ circumstances change. Their team is dedicated to providing the right guidance and expertise in all areas of finances. This includes investments, retirement planning, risk-management, estate planning and more.
About Paul Barreca
Paul Barreca founded West End Wealth Planning and partnered with Investment Planning Counsel (IPC), a network of independent advisors, in 1993. He is the creator of The Guidepost FORMula, a proprietary process that helps successful business owners create a lasting legacy and multiply their wealth without worry.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210827005388/en/
Contacts
William Barreca
Associate advisor
Tel. 416.640.9990
Email: william.barreca@ipcsecurities.com
