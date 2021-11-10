We’re Calling Rosario Dawson’s Daughter The Wrong Name

Perhaps you’ve been calling Rosario Dawson’s daughter “Lola” all this time. A lot of people have — and all of them, you included, are wrong.

In a recent appearance on Parents’ We Are Family podcast, the actor revealed that her 18-year-old daughter’s name is actually Isabella — and she’s not entirely sure why we’ve all been calling her “Lola.”


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

“It’s so interesting,” she said. “When I adopted her, I didn’t put her name out. It wasn’t like I did a press release or anything, and I don’t know where it came from, but somebody decided that her name was Lola and then everyone just kept running with it.”


Adam Christopher / Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“I was like, ‘I’m not correcting it because I don’t need everybody to know my kid’s name,'” Dawson further explained — which, yeah, pretty good reason. But as Isabella got older, she apparently got sick of everyone calling her “Lola.”


Bauer-griffin / GC Images

“As she got older, she was like, ‘Mom, we go out places and people are like, “Lola, Lola,” and I don’t like this.’ So I had to finally tell everyone.”

But wait, that’s not all: Dawson also revealed the origin of Isabella’s name. “She’s named after my grandmother, so my grandmother was Isabel,” she explained. “My mom’s Isabel Celeste, I’m Rosario Isabel.”


Andrew Lipovsky / Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Listen to the entire episode here.

