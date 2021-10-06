Wendy’s Launching New ‘Frosty Chocolatey Cereal’ After Its Popular Dessert This December

#Roommates, Wendy’s is known for its popular menu items, but now there is a fan-favorite coming to grocery stores in a new form to make your breakfast more interesting. It was just announced that Wendy’s has teamed up with legendary cereal brand Kellogg’s for a cereal version of its chocolate frosty dessert.

If you ever wanted the taste of a Wendy’s frosty with the convenience of simply opening up your kitchen cabinet, then this news is sure to make your day. According to @USAToday, fast food giant Wendy’s is officially getting into the cereal business with the help of Kellogg’s. The two have teamed up from a limited-edition cereal of the Wendy’s frosty. Coming to grocery stores this December, Wendy’s “Frosty Chocolatey Cereal” aims to bring the taste of the sweet ice cream to cereal bowls everywhere.

Described as “chocolate-flavored marshmallow pieces that intermingle with crispy, cocoa-coated round cereal bites,” each spoonful of the “Frosty Chocolatey Cereal” has been created to duplicate the taste of the dessert that fans have come to love with every bite. That’s not the only reason that Wendy’s hopes fans give it a try, as each cereal box contains an app offer for a free small Frosty or small Frosty-ccino with any Wendy’s purchase.

While this is the first time that Kellogg’s has partnered with a fast food brand to create a cereal flavor, the company has worked with the company previously. You may recall that Wendy’s and Pringles (which is owned by Kellogg’s) teamed up for a limited-edition chip flavor based on the company’s Spicy Chicken Sandwich.

Although the cereal is expected in December, as of now, no exact date has been announced.

