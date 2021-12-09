Wendy Williams Will Not Be Returning To Her Talk Show In January—A Full List Of Guest Hosts Have Been Announced Instead

Roommates, if you were hoping to finally see Wendy Williams on her self-titled daytime talk at the beginning of 2022, you are going to be pretty disappointed. It was recently confirmed that Wendy Williams will not be back in her infamous purple chair at the top of the year—and instead a line-up of guest hosts will continue throughout the month of January.

The ‘Wendy Williams Show’ formally announced that a slate of celebrity guests will continue to fill Wendy’s spot for the entire month of January—adding to another long stint of Wendy being away from her talk show amid her health issues.

As the show continues its 13th season, the January guest hosts are as follows. Fat Joe and Remy Ma will host January 3rd through January 7th, Michael Rapaport hosts January 10th through the 14th, Kym Whitley and Finesse Mitchell January 17th through the 21st and finally Sherri Shepherd will end the month hosting January 24th through the 28th.

Speaking about the January guest hosts, show executive producer David Perler had this to say:

“We’re looking forward to producing new and exciting shows in 2022 and we can’t wait to return in the new year with all of our guest hosts. Each of the outstanding guest hosts brings a unique and distinctive style to the successful ‘Wendy’ format with their individual personalities while also making sure that Wendy’s show remains consistent for the loyal Wendy watchers.”

As we previously reported, Wendy Williams’ brother Tommy Williams recently shut down rumors that she was battling dementia and confined to a wheelchair.

“We haven’t had any alerts like that, and I haven’t seen anything like that or have had conversations with her that would lead me to believe that,” he said.

