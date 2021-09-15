Roommates, we are sending our prayers to Wendy Williams and wishing her a speedy recovery after it has been revealed that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

On Wednesday, her team released an official statement to her Instagram account and said, “While continuing her health evaluations, Wendy has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19. To allow Wendy time to quarantine and fully recover and to ensure that our production abides by all SAG/ AFTRA and DGA COVID-protocols, we expect to begin the 13th season of The Wendy Williams Show on Monday, October 4th.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Last week it was announced that Wendy would miss out on her promo rounds for the new season of her hit talk show because she was experiencing ongoing health issues, but her show was originally scheduled to premiere on September 20th.

There were no details about the health issues she had been experiencing. However, she has been open with her viewers about her health conditions in the past.

As we previously reported, back in May Wendy shared the effects of her lymphedema on Instagram, and she shared on her show why she decided to be open with her followers and share the photo of her feet. At the time she said that she wanted to help bring more awareness to the disease, and while doing so she was able to learn that there were more people out there that suffer from the same condition.

We are keeping Wendy lifted in prayer and wishing her a full recovery.

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94

The post Wendy Williams Tests Positive For COVID-19—Talk Show Premiere Date Delayed appeared first on The Shade Room.