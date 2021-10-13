Wendy Williams’ Show Set To Return Next Week With Guest Hosts 

There has been a delay on the 13th season of Wendy Williams’ hit talk show due to her ongoing health battles. However, the show will officially be returning with new episodes next week. The only thing is, guests hosts will fill-in for Wendy as she continues to work on improving her health.

On Tuesday, Wendy’s team shared an update on her Instagram account and said, “The Wendy Williams Show’ will start airing originals on Monday, October 18 with an exciting lineup of guest hosts and panels to be announced shortly. Wendy continues to be under medical supervision and meets with her medical team on a daily basis. She is making progress but is experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves’ disease and her thyroid condition. It has been determined that more time is needed before she is able to return to her live hosting duties. As soon as she’s ready, she will be back in her treasured purple chair.”

One person who shot their shot at getting on the list of guest hosts in the wake of Wendy’s absence was Draya Michele, who said, “Hope @wendyshow starts to feel better again soon. We didn’t have the best interaction but I understand the nature of your job. I have always respected it even though it didn’t respect me. Also, I’m available to guest host in your absence if needed. I’d be honored.”

Wendy’s show was originally scheduled to return on September 20th but has been delayed several times due to her ongoing health issues.

We are continuing to wish Wendy Williams a speedy recovery.

