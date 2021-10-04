Wendy Williams Show Return Delayed Due To “Ongoing Medical Issues”

Fans have been sending prayers Wendy Williams’ way after it was reported she was hospitalized for her mental health, while dealing with COVID. Wendy’s team recently announced that the 13th season of her talk show would premiere on October 4th, but it looks like that’s no longer the case.

An official message on the Wendy Show Instagram account revealed the 13th season would once again be pushed back. Her team reported she is no longer having issues with COVID, but is unfortunately battling “ongoing medical issues”.

“Wendy will not be returning with new shows on Oct. 4,” the announcements read. “She has been and continues to be under a doctor’s care and is still not ready to return to work. We plan to return with new shows on Oct. 18.”

The statement continued saying: “Her breakthrough COVID case is no longer an issue and she has testiest negative, but she is still dealing with some ongoing medical issues.”

As we previously reported, Wendy was reportedly hospitalized for a psychiatric evaluation just one day before it was announced that she tested positive for COVID. According to TMZ, Wendy was voluntarily admitted to a New York hospital after struggling with her mental health for some time.

Keep Wendy and her loved ones in your thoughts and prayers at this time, Roomies.

