Wendy Williams Reportedly Hospitalized Over Mental Health Concerns

Wendy Williams has reportedly been hospitalized for a psychiatric evaluation.

TMZ reports Wendy was taken to the hospital Tuesday, just a day before it was announced that the new season of the ‘Wendy Williams Show’ would be delayed after she tested positive for COVID-19.

Sources close to Wendy told TMZ she was voluntarily admitted to a New York City hospital for a psych eval and that she had been struggling with her mental health for some time.

While dealing with her mental health, Wendy also has COVID, but she’s reportedly asymptomatic and doctors are continuing to monitor her physical health as well.

It wasn’t immediately clear when Wendy would be released, but it sounds like things are getting better as sources said her mental health continues to improve each day.

We previously reported that Wendy’s 13th season of her talk show, which was set to premiere on Sept. 20, will be pushed to the first week of October.

Her team released an official statement to her Instagram account and said, “While continuing her health evaluations, Wendy has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19. To allow Wendy time to quarantine and fully recover and to ensure that our production abides by all SAG/ AFTRA and DGA COVID-protocols, we expect to begin the 13th season of The Wendy Williams Show on Monday, October 4th.”

Last week, producers also revealed that Wendy was dealing with “ongoing health issues” and would not make it to promotional activities for the show as she was being evaluated.

We are keeping Wendy lifted in prayer and wishing her a full recovery at this time.

