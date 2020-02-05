Wendy Williams jokes that Nicki Minaj is trying to beat Safaree Samuels while trying to get pregnant

%MINIFYHTML8a8900d54e6a04d2294f1e4a8709639711% %MINIFYHTML8a8900d54e6a04d2294f1e4a8709639712%

Wendy Williams has turned his flesh back on with Nicki Minaj. During a recent episode of "The Wendy Williams Show," the 55-year-old presenter delivered a report of Safaree Samuels who just received a girl with his wife Erica Mena. Apparently, that reminded him of Nicki, who used to date Safaree, and decided to joke about his sense of competitiveness.

"I want to shout at Safaree and Erica Mena. Congratulations on your baby!" Wendy said on Wednesday, February 5: "He is Safaree's first son, he is Erica's second son."

"Nicki Minaj is probably somewhere trying to overcome them by getting pregnant while I talk," he continued, hitting the hit killer "Anaconda." "Now Nicki is married to a man named Kenneth. His last name is Petty, which makes Nicki Mrs. Petty. What? That's all."

Nicki has not yet responded to Wendy's shadow, but it is very likely that it will not be appreciated. The Trinidadian star already has enough on her plate to deal with today, as she is having an unpleasant exchange with her other ex meek mill who rejected Kenneth, which caused Nicki to serve him with brutal applause.

Nicki first took Instagram to deter Meek's sense of fashion. She called him a clown and hinted at his tendencies to violence with his women. "You're a [clown]. You do it for my liking. #TwitterFingers hits women, fearful of men," he wrote in his Stories.

Meek then responded by raising Nicki's older brother, Jelani Maraj, who was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison after being convicted of raping his minor stepdaughter. "The only way you can try to kill my career is to say that I hit women," Meek tweeted. "Talk about your brother convicted of rape and they met you and you paid for his lawyer … your little brother also touched that little girl! You know I know that."

Nicki later replied, accusing him of beating his own family: "You hit your own sister and recorded her. He spit on her and recorded her. He kicked me in front of your mother and sent her to the hospital. Sucking Drake d ** k made you feel hard again. Keep going. " She also defended her brother, claiming that the rape accusation was his ex-wife's ploy to blackmail her.