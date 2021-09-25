Wendy Williams Is Pushed In Wheelchair After COVID Diagnosis – Hollywood Life

Wendy Williams was being escorted by her son Kevin Hunter Jr. as she sat in a wheelchair being pushed by a helper outside of her New York apartment.

Wendy Williams, 57, arrived at her New York City apartment on Sept. 24, a week after she was reportedly taken to the hospital in an ambulance due to major health complications. The talk show host, who was recently diagnosed with COVID-19, was sitting in a wheelchair that was being pushed by an unidentified aid during the outing and her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., 21, was holding bags and standing by her side. She was carrying a purse and wore a black outfit with a patterned mask as well as black sneakers as she glanced at nearby cameras.

Kevin also wore a mask as he helped his mom and wore a red and black plaid shirt over a white top and black jeans. He also wore black Chanel sneakers and glasses as he appeared to have wireless earphones in his ears.

The latest sighting of Wendy and Kevin comes after she postponed the season 13 premiere of The Wendy Williams Show from Sept. 20 to Oct. 4 due to her COVID diagnosis, which happened despite her being vaccinated. “To allow Wendy time to quarantine and fully recover and to ensure that our production abides by all SAG/AFTRA and DGA Covid protocols, we expect to begin the 13th season of The Wendy Williams Show on Monday, October 4,” a message on the show’s Instagram account read.

Just days before the premiere change was announced, the show confirmed that Wendy was “dealing with some ongoing health issues” and therefore wouldn’t be participating in promotional activities. It was also stated that she would be “undergoing further evaluations.”

Wendy’s recent health issues come after she’s been open with her health in the past. The beauty suffers from Graves’ disease and hyperthyroidism as well as lymphedema. In May, she told viewers of her show that the latter wasn’t curable and “only manageable” and she also gave them a glimpse of her swollen feet, which were caused by the disease.