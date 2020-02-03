Wendy Williams criticizes Beyonce and Jay Z for not standing during the national anthem: "If you don't like our country, keep going!"

Wendy Williams loves both Beyonce and Jay-Z as much as the others. However, that does not mean that he agrees with the famous couple's decision not to stand up during the national anthem in Super Bowl LIV in Miami. There are pictures of Bey and Jay, as well as their eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, sitting while Demi Lovato sang the national anthem and the talk show host reacted to them on her show. This is what she had to say!

Wendy made it clear what his opinion was: Beyonce and Jay Z should have risen like most of the audience at the big event.

In fact, he came to question whether artists do not like the country.

"I don't know about you, and our country may be in a bad way, but there is no place where I would rather live than in the United States," Wendy said in the headline presentation, as he was doing his Themes segment of present.

Then he turned to the rapper and said "JAY, you could own the NFL (you are a member, not an owner), but you do not own the entire NFL."

His next objective was, of course, Queen Bey, to whom she said: ‘And Beyonce, I love my Ivy Park, (but) you understand that all eyes were on you, you should have risen. If you don't like our country, then … keep going. "

Speaking of which, previously in the segment, Wendy had emphasized that, although in the United States "he may be in a bad situation,quot; at this time, there is still no other place he would rather live!

The Super Bowl, of course, was full of celebrities, but it seems that Beyonce and Jay Z got the most attention due to their questionable choice not to stand during the national anthem.

What do you think of his decision?



