Wendy Williams’ Brother Gives An Update On Her Condition After She’s Hospitalized 

Roommates, we are continuing to keep Wendy Willams lifted in prayer during this hard time. Last week she was hospitalized for mental health concerns, and her brother Tommy shared an update through his YouTube channel.

During a live stream, Tommy shared an update on Wendy and said, “I did speak with Wendy, she’s stabilized. She’s doing alright. I can’t give all the blow by blows. I told her I’ll never proceed her voice through the show.”

Tommy continued to say, “I do thank you all for all the kind words. I really do believe and have the faith that Wendy’s gonna make it. It’s not an easy fight. It’s not one individuals always win. Sadly come November, we’re on the anniversary of my mother’s passing, and it’s not easy.”

As we previously reported, last week sources revealed that Wendy was voluntarily admitted to a New York City hospital for a psych eval and that she had been struggling with her mental health for some time. Prior to the news of her hospitalization, it was announced that she tested positive for COVID-19, which pushed the premiere date for Season 13 of her talk show back to October 4th.

Prior to both announcements, it was announced that she would miss her promotional rounds for the new season of her show due to her health.

We continue to send Wendy well wishes ad a speedy recovery.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94

