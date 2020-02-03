Wendy Williams and others condemn Beyonce and Jay-Z for sitting during the national anthem

Instagram

The powerful couple just lost the respect of many Americans after they remained seated during Demi Lovato's performance of & # 39; The Star-Spangled Banner & # 39; in Super Bowl LIV.

Beyonce Knowles Y Jay Z They've been taking the heat for their amazing move in Super Bowl LIV. The power couple apparently showed their support for Colin Kaepernick and what he is fighting for while sitting Demi lovatoPerformance of the national anthem at the event on Sunday, February 2.

As with Jay's decision to sign a partnership with the NFL, Bey and her husband's decision not to stand up during the performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner" has provoked criticism. Among those who have expressed disappointment with the Carters was Wendy Williams.

The open TV presenter went to her talk show on Monday to criticize the hit creator "Run the World (Girls)" and the founder of Roc Nation. While discussing the couple's presence in the big game, he said: "Jay-Z and Beyonce, you understand that all eyes were on you. And you should have risen." Then he suggested that if they "don't like the country," they can leave.

Many Twitter users share the same feeling with Wendy, and one of them writes on the platform: "Please get up for the national anthem." Another hit the couple, whose daughter Blue Ivy was also with them and did not stand up during the national anthem, "Wow … they are acting as if our hymn does NOT mean ANYTHING."

"Beyonce and Jay-Z remain seated during the National Anthem … Leaving that disrespect aside, she has sung the national anthem and performed 2 part-time shows, but couldn't find it in it to support Lovato who suffered through many struggles. SMH, "read another comment.

Colin Kaepernick himself seemed to shadow Jay-Z for sitting during the national anthem. The former NFL star shared a screenshot of an Instagram user's post that implied that Jay-Z was being hypocritical with his move in the Super Bowl. "Although I thought we were already & # 39; kneeling & # 39 ;?" Read a caption in the post.

Colin Kaepernick seems to shade Jay-Z and Beyonce for sitting during the performance of the national anthem in Super Bowl LIV.

Others, however, have defended Bey and Jay-Z and responded to critics, whom they accused of doing a big business out of nowhere in an effort to attack the couple's reputation. "The United States should defend them, NOT the other way around," one tweeted. "#WendyWilliams, you do everything possible to fool this # 2020 directly from Fox's shame in his WW," another wrote to Wendy.