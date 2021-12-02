Wendy Willams Health Update At Miami Wellness Center: Video – Hollywood Life

Wendy Williams stayed cozy in a luxe Versace robe as she gave an update on her health amid a hiatus from her talk show.

Wendy Williams‘ on-going health issues have been a concern to her loyal fans — however, the 57-year-old says she’s doing “fabulous” in a new, brief video. The Wendy Williams Show host was filmed leaving a Miami wellness center earlier this week, where a photographer shared some well wishes for the New Jersey native in video published by The Shade Room.

“Everyone does hope you feel better…good luck to you,” the photographer can he heard saying, as Wendy replied “Thank you!…Thank you very much.” He then asked “Are you doing okay?” prompting her to reply, “Wendy is doing fabulous,” before teasing there’s “more Wendy stuff” on the way in the future.

A barefoot Wendy was being escorted by a male as she headed into a black SUV as she wore a red “I ♡ BAROQUE BATHROBE” by Versace. She’s proven to be a fan of the item over the years, sporting an array of colors including a yellow one on a flight back in 2017. In recent weeks, she’s also been seen in a wheelchair.

Wendy has yet to appear on the 13th season of her show, which premiered on Oct. 4 after being pushed back, due to her health. The popular show has continued with a string of guest hosts, including Sherri Shepherd, Michael Rapaport, Jerry Springer, and Leah Remini. Remini is currently co-hosting with DJ and television personality Michelle Visage through Dec. 10.

The former radio host recently addressed her fans via Instagram, assuring them that she’s “making progress” and that things are taking “longer than expected” as she thanked her guest hosts. “HOW YOU DOIN’? I MISS YOU ALL! As everyone knows, my health has been a hot topic. I’m making progress but it’s just one of those things that’s taking longer than we expected,” she wrote via Instagram on Nov. 10.

“I’m a woman of a certain age, and I know enough to listen to my doctors and will return to my purple chair as soon as we all agree I’m ready,” Wendy also said. “I want to thank all of my staff and our guest hosts for stepping up and stepping in while I can’t be there.”