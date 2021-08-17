Wen Dogecoin moon? On-chain data and trading volumes suggest soon By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Wen Dogecoin moon? On-chain data and trading volumes suggest soon

The cryptocurrency market has had a wild ride thus far in 2021 as multiple sub-sectors including decentralized finance (DeFi), nonfungible tokens (NFTs), memecoins and layer-two solutions have seen their total value locked and token prices skyrocket to new highs. One of the biggest success stories of the year was Dogecoin (DOGE), a simple “joke” cryptocurrency that has morphed into a darling of the cryptocurrency sector. Interestingly, over the past month, the project is again gaining momentum, and several data points suggest sentiment for the DOGE is becoming increasingly bullish. DOGE/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView Dogecoin on-chain daily active users vs. price. Source: Twitter VORTECS™‌ ‌Score‌ ‌(green)‌ ‌vs.‌ DOGE ‌price.‌ ‌Source:‌ ‌‌ Cointelegraph‌ ‌Markets‌ ‌Pro‌ ‌ Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph