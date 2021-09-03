Home Business Wells Fargo’s commercial banking unit CEO Perry Pelos to retire By Reuters

Wells Fargo’s commercial banking unit CEO Perry Pelos to retire By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3
© Reuters.

(Reuters) – Wells Fargo (NYSE:) & Co said on Friday that Perry Pelos, the chief executive officer of its commercial banking unit, will retire from the company in April.

Kyle Hranicky, the head of Wells Fargo’s middle marketing banking unit, which is housed within the commercial banking unit, will succeed Pelos, effective immediately.

Hranicky, who has spent 26 years at Wells Fargo and was the former head of its corporate banking group, will join the bank’s operating committee as well.

Pelos will transition into an advisory role until his retirement, the bank said in a statement.

He joined Wells Fargo in 1987 as part of the commercial banking training program and has been the head of the unit since 2016.

Pelos has also helmed the bank’s wholesale banking unit and middle market banking during his time at Wells Fargo.

These moves come as the bank reportedly faces fresh sanctions after being plagued by persistent costs and restrictions tied to its years-old sales practice scandals.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©