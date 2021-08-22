Wells Fargo files for Bitcoin fund By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Wells Fargo files for Bitcoin fund

Wells Fargo (NYSE:), one of the oldest banks in the United States, has registered a new pooled investment fund that offers its wealthy clients indirect exposure to (BTC). Wells Fargo’s filing of a “Notice of Exempt Offering of Securities” — also known as a Form D — with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, reveals that the fund is called “FS NYDIG BITCOIN FUND I,” reflecting the fact that it is being incorporated as a limited partnership with investment services company NYDIG and alternative assets manager FS Investments. Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph