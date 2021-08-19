Wells Fargo Drops On Shelving Decision To End Personal Credit Lines   By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing.com – Wells Fargo stock (NYSE:) dipped 0.4% on Thursday after the lender decided to keep personal credit lines open for customers who actively used them or want to reactivate old ones.

In doing so, the bank reversed its earlier decision to close down the revolving credit lines. The product will still not be offered to new customers.

Wells Fargo was forced to backtrack after a backlash from customers who complained of inconvenience. Another factor behind the public outcry was the potential negative effect on individual credit scores.

According to the bank, inactive credit lines will be closed on December 2.