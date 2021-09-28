Wells Fargo delays return-to-office to January

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A Wells Fargo logo is seen in New York City, U.S. January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith//File Photo/File Photo

(Reuters) – Wells Fargo (NYSE:) & Co on Tuesday delayed its return-to-office plans for the second time this month, saying it will now start bringing back employees in January next year, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

The bank said its operations and contact center employees will start returning to office over several weeks beginning Jan. 10.

They will be followed by employees in business support and enterprise functions, who will return during the first quarter next year.

Earlier this month, Wells Fargo pushed bringing employees back to Nov. 1, after having delayed it earlier due to increased risk from the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

The bank will offer eligible employees up to an additional four hours of paid time away to get the COVID-19 booster shot, according to the memo.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR