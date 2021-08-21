Wells Fargo and JPMorgan Both Registered Bitcoin Fund With SEC By CoinQuora

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Wells Fargo and JPMorgan Both Registered Bitcoin Fund With SEC



Pair of big banks broadens their crypto interests.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:) and JPMorgan (NYSE:) both made (BTC) fund registration with the SEC.

Moreover, Wells Fargo partners with the New York Digital Investment Group (NYDIG). NYDIG is a leading technology and financial services company, and also FS Investments on the offering.

More so, Wells Fargo will receive an unknown percentage of sales via two of its subsidiaries. These include Wells Fargo Clearing Services and Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network. Also, JPMorgan collaborates with NYDIG, receiving a percentage of sales via subsidiaries. Neither fund had completed any sales, at the time of the filings.

