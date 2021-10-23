‘We’ll Spend Every Penny,’ Rogers Sister Warns Amid Family War

Article content (Bloomberg) — The battle inside Rogers Communications Inc. has escalated, with former chairman Edward Rogers claiming he has regained control of the board and his sister warning that family members will “spend every penny” to stop his power play. Edward Rogers said late Friday that he had delivered a shareholder resolution to replace five existing directors immediately, including John MacDonald, who replaced him Thursday as chairman, with five of his own allies. Edward Rogers has voting control of the Canadian cable and wireless firm because he’s chairman of a family trust that owns most of the voting shares.

Article content But lawyers for the company and for Edward’s sister, Melinda Rogers-Hixon, said the move has no legal impact because Canadian corporate law doesn’t allow him to unilaterally change the board of a public company on a moment’s notice. Read more: Edward Rogers Wins Battle Over Votes But Feud Rages On In a series of tweets early Saturday morning, another sister, Martha Rogers, made it clear she and her allies in the dispute — including Melinda Rogers-Hixon and their mother, Loretta Rogers — are at war with Edward Rogers and those who’ve lined up behind him. “We’ll spend every penny defending the company, employees & Ted’s wishes, nothing you can do will deter us,” Martha Rogers wrote, referring to the children’s late father, company founder Ted Rogers.