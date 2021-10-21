Weidmann Exit, EU’s Energy Tension, Ukraine Rates: Eco Day

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Welcome to Thursday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:

Jens Weidmann’s decision to quit as Bundesbank president offers a unique opportunity to reshape the inflation-fighting institution. Weidmann’s greatest impact at the ECB may be felt at the Governing Council’s meeting in December, Bloomberg Economics saysSoaring energy prices are exacerbating divisions in the European Union as national leaders brace for heated talks about how to protect the most vulnerableUkraine is expected to keep a promise to leave borrowing costs untouched, though remarks by the International Monetary Fund have some wondering whether a fifth rate hike of 2021 could yet materializeDriven by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s unorthodox monetary ideas, Turkey’s central bank chief is expected to deliver another interest-rate cut — perhaps as soon as Thursday — despite rising inflationary pressures and a lira slumping to record lowsChina still has policy options to cushion an economic slowdown, the director of the International Monetary Fund’s Asia and Pacific Department saidThe U.K. sealed a trade deal with New Zealand, its latest post-Brexit accord as it seeks new economic allies after leaving the European UnionThe U.S. economy expanded at a “modest to moderate rate” while some districts noted growth slowed, citing supply constraints and concerns over the delta variant, the Federal Reserve saidRussia is increasingly concerned that surging gas prices risk demand destruction in its biggest export marketThe Reserve Bank of Australia is facing pressure to launch the type of formal review that has already been conducted at central banks from Washington to WellingtonThe next recession could come courtesy of the Fed, Stephanie Flanders says in her weekly Podcast

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Bloomberg.com