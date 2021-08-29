Wedding Pics – Hollywood Life

Amy Roloff and Chris Marek have officially said their ‘I do’s! The Little People, Big World star, 56, and her new husband, 55, exchanged vows in front of 146 of their closest friends and family at Roloff Farms in Hillsboro, Oregon — see all the photos here! Amy stunned in a white lace gown from Justin Alexander’s Sincerity Collection, while Chris looked dapper in a black suit.

“Our wedding day is a special day, but our marriage is a lifetime together,” the reality TV star told People of her nuptials. “I’ll have the rest of my life with Chris and that makes me smile.” She continued, “[It was challenging] planning a traditional wedding and all that typically goes into that, to what we want to have at our wedding. Sometimes it felt like the two clashed at times for me. But in the end, it’s about the two of us — Chris and I.”

Amy sweetly noted, “It’s about combining our two lives together into one and sharing it with our family and friends.” The pair got engaged in September 2019, on the three year anniversary of their first meeting at a pool party in 2016. It came one year after Amy filed for divorce from ex-husband Matt Roloff.