WeCommerce to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 22, 2021

VICTORIA, British Columbia — WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. (“WeCommerce” or “the “Company”) (TSXV: WE) today announced that it will report third quarter 2021 financial results for the period ended September 30, 2021, following the close of the market on Monday, November 22, 2021. On that day management will host a conference call and webcast at 2:00pm PT (5:00 pm ET) to discuss the financial results.

An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on WeCommerce’s Investor Relations page, https://investors.wecommerce.co .

About WeCommerce Holdings Ltd

WeCommerce provides merchants with a suite of ecommerce software tools to start and grow their online store. Our family of companies and brands include Pixel Union, Out of the Sandbox, Archetype, Yopify, SuppleApps, Rehash, Foursixty and Stamped. As one of Shopify’s first partners since 2010, WeCommerce is focused on building, acquiring and investing in leading technology businesses operating in the Shopify partner ecosystem.

David Charron, Chief Financial Officer

david@wecommerce.co

