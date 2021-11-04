WEBTOON and Wattpad Unveil a Slate of HYBE Original Content Featuring BTS, TXT and ENHYPEN

Business Wire

Article content Six new original webcomics and web novels developed in collaboration with HYBE will be available worldwide in January 2022

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content LOS ANGELES & TORONTO — WEBTOON, the world’s largest digital comics platform, and Wattpad, the global multi-platform entertainment company for original stories and leading social storytelling platform, announced today a new line-up of original webcomics and web novels in collaboration with HYBE artists including BTS, TXT and ENHYPEN. Starting January 14, six original webcomics and web novels will be released on each platform globally. The new slate of content is part of WEBTOON’s previously announced Super Casting project, a new group of partnerships with global entertainment companies to create webcomics or web novels for each platform. Super Casting allows major entertainment brands to work with WEBTOON and maximize the IP value chain across platforms and formats. In September, WEBTOON released a new original series Batman: Wayne Family Adventures with DC, its first collaboration partner, surpassing 500,000 subscribers within a week of its launch. Working with HYBE, WEBTOON continues its global leadership in building and nurturing global fandoms online. The first HYBE original story will be 7Fates: CHAKHO . A collaboration with BTS, the dynamic story follows seven young men bound by fate. After growing up together through a series of trials and tribulations, they must become a unified group of seven to unlock their destiny. 7Fates: CHAKHO is an urban fantasy story set in the near future, inspired by the “Chakhogapsa” tiger hunters of the Joseon Dynasty in Korea. Filtered through HYBE’s imagination, the story re-imagines traditional Korean tiger tales and a mythological world of wild beasts. 7Fates: CHAKHO will be released on WEBTOON and Wattpad starting January 14. WEBTOON and Wattpad will also introduce DARK MOON with ENHYPEN globally. Mixing urban fantasy and teen romance, the story follows the confrontation, confusion, and chemistry between a group of vampires, a pack of werewolves, and a mysterious girl with a secret. DARK MOON will be part of a series of stories, starting with DARK MOON: the Blood Altar on January 15. Combining a heroine with incredible abilities, youthful friendships, and a powerful secret, DARK MOON: the Blood Altar brings new levity and energy to teen romance. Finally, THE STAR SEEKERS will be a collaboration with TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT), released on January 16. THE STAR SEEKERS follows a group of young men in a pop band who live in a world where magic is part of everyday reality. The group awakens one day to discover they possess dormant magical abilities. This fantastic tale features imaginary creatures, magic, and a fun look at the world of entertainment.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “Webcomics and web novels are some of the most exciting categories in global entertainment, with a growing Creator Economy of superstar Creators, massive fandoms around the world, and diverse IP fueling a new era of adaptations in TV and film,” said JunKoo Kim, founder and global CEO of WEBTOON Entertainment. “We’re thrilled to work with HYBE to bring these incredible stories to fans all over the world in formats they know and love on WEBTOON and Wattpad.” The three original webcomics in collaboration with HYBE artists will be available on the WEBTOON global platform, with three web novel versions available on Wattpad. Note for media and analysts: About WEBTOON

WEBTOON® is the world’s leading digital platform for visual storytelling. As the first modern digital publishing and self-publishing platform for digital comics, WEBTOON has revolutionized the way visual stories are created and consumed, allowing anyone to become a creator. WEBTOON also has become a cultural and global phenomenon, pioneering the distribution and consumption of web-based comics. With an average of 72+ million monthly active users, more people consume WEBTOON series than watch most television shows. WEBTOON features a broad and diverse catalog of content from all over the world — including romance, thriller, fantasy, comedy and more. WEBTOON is No.1 app among 16-24 year olds in Korea and also is in the top tier among the same group in the other countries. Launched stateside in 2014, WEBTOON has thousands of creator-owned series with episodes updating daily. Also boasting partnerships with Legendary, POW!, Top Cow/Image, and more, WEBTOON takes storytelling to the next level. Creators have been nominated for multiple Eisner Awards, as well as winning a multitude of Ringo Awards. The WEBTOON app is free to download on Android and iOS devices. About HYBE

HYBE, formerly known as Big Hit Entertainment, is an entertainment lifestyle platform company that innovates the music industry under the mission “We believe in music”. The company was listed on the KOSPI Market of Korea Exchange (KRX) in October 2020. HYBE has established its business ventures in entertainment lifestyle upon three pillars. The label division brings creatives centered around music and artists such as BTS, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, SEVENTEEN, ENHYPEN and ZICO. Solution operates specialized business units for video content, IP, learning and games. The platform division connects and expands all of HYBE’s contents and services. Based on organic operations and synergies created in each field, HYBE aims to create top-notch content, expand fan experience, and make a difference for anyone who enjoys music-based entertainment lifestyle.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content About WATTPAD

Wattpad’s vision is to entertain and connect the world through stories. A leading social storytelling platform and home to a community of more than 94 million people who spend over 23 billion minutes a month engaged in original stories, Wattpad has democratized storytelling for a new generation of diverse Gen Z writers and their fans. Alongside Wattpad WEBTOON Studios, the company’s TV, film, and publishing counterparts, Wattpad combines art and science to unearth incredible stories and cultivate the fandoms driving the future of entertainment. The company is proudly based in Toronto, Canada. Learn more at company.wattpad.com , or explore current openings to Work at Wattpad . View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211103006352/en/ Contacts Kiel Hume, Director of PR & Communications, Wattpad

kiel@wattpad.com

1-416-908-3604 #distro

Share this article in your social network

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.