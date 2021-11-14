Wealth flex? Coinbase now allows users to share their crypto allocations By Cointelegraph

All of United States-based crypto exchange Coinbase’s roughly 68 million verified users can now more easily make information on their portfolio public.
In a Coinbase (NASDAQ:) blog post on Friday, senior product manager Rishav Mukherji said the crypto exchange’s app now includes a feature that shares a user’s allocation percentage — not balances — to their network of friends. He said this would just be the first move in the coming weeks for users to begin sharing additional details on trades conducted on Coinbase.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.