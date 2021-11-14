Wealth flex? Coinbase now allows users to share their crypto allocations By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
All of United States-based crypto exchange Coinbase’s roughly 68 million verified users can now more easily make information on their portfolio public.

In a Coinbase (NASDAQ:) blog post on Friday, senior product manager Rishav Mukherji said the crypto exchange’s app now includes a feature that shares a user’s allocation percentage — not balances — to their network of friends. He said this would just be the first move in the coming weeks for users to begin sharing additional details on trades conducted on Coinbase.