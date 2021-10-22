Weaker pound, miners lift FTSE 100, but still logs weekly loss

Article content

London’s FTSE 100 rose on Friday, led by heavyweight mining and consumer staple stocks, as surveys showed the British economy unexpectedly regained momentum in October despite surging costs and worsening supply shortages.

The export-heavy FTSE 100 ended 0.2% higher, with base metal miners and and precious metal miners up 0.2% and 2.4%, respectively.

Large dollar earning companies, spirits maker Diageo and Dove soap maker Unilever, were among top performers in the index, as the pound dipped following data that showed British retail sales unexpectedly fell for a fifth month in a row in September. Investors also digested a recent statement by the Bank of England’s new chief economist Huw Pill that inflation could top 5% and the question of whether to raise interest rates was a “live” one at early November meeting.