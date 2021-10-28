we will keep up with Tesla but not without cuts By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Volkswagen Group Chief Executive Officer Herbert Diess at a news briefing in Barcelona, Spain September 23, 2020. REUTERS/Albert Gea

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Volkswagen (DE:) Chief Executive Herbert Diess on Thursday said he was confident that Europe’s largest carmaker could keep up with Tesla (NASDAQ:), but added this would require further cost cuts, including headcount reductions at its Wolfsburg site.

Tesla is planning to open its plant in Gruenheide near Berlin, its first gigafactory in Europe, this year although no final approval has been given by authorities.

Diess said the site was setting a new benchmark in terms of productivity, speed and lean management.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR